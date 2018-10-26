Saina Nehwal in top 5 richest badminton player's list with Rs 5.5 crore

badminton

Yesterday, Nehwal tweeted: "Good to know that I am in ..Top 5 highest-earning badminton players in the world right now."

Saina Nehwal

India's Saina Nehwal features in the world's Top 5 highest earning shuttlers, according to a report in Fox Sport Asia. Yesterday, Nehwal tweeted: "Good to know that I am in ..Top 5 highest-earning badminton players in the world right now."



Lee Chong Wei

Malaysian badminton great Lee Chong Wei, who is recovering from nose cancer, tops the list with $1.85 million (approx R13.5 crore) as per the report. Nehwal is placed fifth in the list with an earnings of $762,000 (approx Rs 5.5 crore).

China's star shuttler Lin Dan with $962,000 (approx R7 crore) comes fourth. In the third place is Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying, who has earned $1.02 million (approx Rs 7.4 crore). China's reigning Olympic champion Chen Long finds himself at the second spot with $1.04 million (approx Rs 7.6 crore).

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates