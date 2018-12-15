Saina Nehwal is now Mrs Kashyap

badminton

Earlier, Kashyap shared pictures of him performing pre-wedding traditional rituals in the presence of family members at his Hyderabad residence

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap tied the knot yesterday and the couple shared their wedding pictures on social media. Saina captioned this Twitter picture (above): "Best match of my life...#justmarried."

Earlier, Kashyap shared pictures of him performing pre-wedding traditional rituals in the presence of family members at his Hyderabad residence. However, a traditional wedding ceremony will take place on December 16 followed by a reception the same evening at a hotel in Hyderabad.

Rumours of them being a couple have been doing the rounds for quite some time, but they opened up about it only a few months back. Nehwal recently revealed that she started dating Kashyap in 2007 after they began going on tours together, but delayed the wedding in order to focus on their careers.

