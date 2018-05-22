Saina Nehwal-led India hammer Australia 4-1 in Thomas and Uber Cup

Barring the women's doubles match, the Indian team led by ace shuttler Saina Nehwal won all their matches. Saina kicked off the proceedings with a win to give Indian an early lead



After going down to Canada in their opening match, the India women's badminton team thrashed Australia 4-1 in the second group match of the Thomas and Uber Cup here yesterday.

Barring the women's doubles match, the Indian team led by ace shuttler Saina Nehwal won all their matches. Saina kicked off the proceedings with a win to give Indian an early lead. However, Australia equalised in the women's doubles affair.

Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka made it 2-0 for India by winning her singles match. Later, Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant extended India's lead in the second doubles match. Anura Prabhudesai sealed the issue for India to make it 4-1. India will now face Japan tomorrow.Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

