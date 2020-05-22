Saina Nehwal looks absolutely stunning in 'kaali dress'. See photo

India’s star badminton player Saina Nehwal is like many athletes in the country who have been forced to stay home due to the Coronavirus-caused lockdown. On Thursday, she shared the above picture with her 1.4 million Instagram followers and wrote: “Aaj nikle hai woh kaali dress pehen kar. #throwbackthursday.”

A few months earlier, Saina Nehwal hailed the move of the Tokyo Olympics being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Saina, a bronze-winner at the 2012 Games, said, "Happy that it's postponed even though some of us haven't qualified. We are eager to know what the qualification [process] would be like going ahead."

"As an athlete who's played Olympics before I would say it's good as everyone can chill now and not worry about preparations amid a lockdown. We all have to be safe first and then we can think about preparations," she added, referring to the lockdown in India to contain the pandemic.

