Saina Nehwal loves Parupalli Kashyap more than coffee. See photo

India badminton star Saina Nehwal is one of the most active shuttlers in the country on social media.

This time, Nehwal took to photo sharing platform, Instagram, and shared a lovely picture alongside her husband and fellow national player Parupalli Kashyap for her 1.4 million followers and wrote, “I love you more than coffee, but please don’t make me prove it.... #adshoot #together #happytogether.”

The post received nearly 50,000 ‘likes’ from the couple’s well wishers.

On International Daughters Day, Saina Nehwal, once again showered love for her parents with a few photos shared on Instagram. Saina Nehwal has often spoken of her closeness to her parents and how her father has stood by her in achieving her dreams and goals in her badminton career. Saina shared pictures with her parents and sister and captioned it, "A father’s goodness is higher than the mountain , A mother’s goodness deeper than the sea ...#happydaughtersday"

Saina Nehwal had recently raised concerns about the timing of next month's Thomas and Uber Cup, asking whether it would be safe to go ahead with it in the middle of a raging pandemic. Nehwal tweeted her apprehensions following the withdrawal of seven countries from the tournament due to the rising COVID-19 cases across the globe.

