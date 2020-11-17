Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap express desire to open badminton academy in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday said that shuttler Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap, who is also a badminton player, have expressed desire to open a badminton academy in the state.

"Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap calls on. Express desire to open badminton academy in Himachal," Dattatreya tweeted.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap calls on,

Express desire to open badminton academy in Himachal pic.twitter.com/npTuCA9fHZ — Bandaru Dattatreya (@Dattatreya) November 15, 2020

Earlier in the day, the couple met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The Chief Minister, in his tweet, said that Nehwal and Kashyap paid a 'courtesy call' on him at his residence.

"A warm welcome to Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal on her arrival at Devbhumi Himachal. Today, Nehwal paid a courtesy call at our official residence, Oakover, Shimla. I am sure that you will like the beautiful natural beauty here and your visit will be memorable," Thakur tweeted.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever