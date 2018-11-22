Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap win; Pranaav-Sikki go down

badminton



Saina Nehwal returns to Kate Foo Kune of Mauritius during their Syed Modi International match in Lucknow yesterday. Pic/PTI

Defending champions Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy crashed out in the mixed doubles opening round but Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap notched up easy wins to make a positive start at the Syed Modi World Tour Super 300 here yesterday.

Top seeds Pranaav and Sikki lost 14-21, 11-21 to China's Ren Xiangyu and Zhou Chaomin in just 31 minutes. Second seeded Saina, who had won the Lucknow tournament thrice in the past, thrashed Mauritius' Kate Foo Kune 21-10, 21-10 in the women's singles, while former Commonwealth Games champion Kashyap disposed of Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-14, 21-12 in a one-sided men's singles match.



P Kashyap

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina will face compatriot Amolika Singh Sisodiya next, while Kashyap will meet Indonesia's Firman Abdul Kholik.

Former Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth also crossed the men's singles opening hurdle, beating Russia's Sergey Sirant 21-12 21-10. He will square off against Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia. Subhankar Dey, who had claimed his maiden title at SaarLorLux Open, beat Sweden's Felix Burestedt 21-15 21-13 to set up a clash with Lu Guangzu of China.

