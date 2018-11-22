Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap win; Pranaav-Sikki go down

Nov 22, 2018, 08:46 IST | PTI

Subhankar Dey, who had claimed his maiden title at SaarLorLux Open, beat Sweden's Felix Burestedt 21-15 21-13 to set up a clash with Lu Guangzu of China

Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap win; Pranaav-Sikki go down
Saina Nehwal returns to Kate Foo Kune of Mauritius during their Syed Modi International match in Lucknow yesterday. Pic/PTI

Defending champions Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy crashed out in the mixed doubles opening round but Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap notched up easy wins to make a positive start at the Syed Modi World Tour Super 300 here yesterday.

Top seeds Pranaav and Sikki lost 14-21, 11-21 to China's Ren Xiangyu and Zhou Chaomin in just 31 minutes. Second seeded Saina, who had won the Lucknow tournament thrice in the past, thrashed Mauritius' Kate Foo Kune 21-10, 21-10 in the women's singles, while former Commonwealth Games champion Kashyap disposed of Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-14, 21-12 in a one-sided men's singles match.

P Kashyap
P Kashyap

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina will face compatriot Amolika Singh Sisodiya next, while Kashyap will meet Indonesia's Firman Abdul Kholik.

Former Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth also crossed the men's singles opening hurdle, beating Russia's Sergey Sirant 21-12 21-10. He will square off against Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia. Subhankar Dey, who had claimed his maiden title at SaarLorLux Open, beat Sweden's Felix Burestedt 21-15 21-13 to set up a clash with Lu Guangzu of China.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

saina nehwalparupalli kashyapworld badminton championshipssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

MS Dhoni was always destined to marry Sakshi, here's why?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK