Saina Nehwal plays badminton with her dad in Paris

It's not often that India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal, who is in Paris for the French Open, has her father as her training partner. Yesterday, Saina posted a video on social media of her playing badminton with Dr Harvir at The Stade Pierre de Coubertin indoor badminton courts in Paris.

"Playing some badminton with papa @NHarvir ... he is playing after long time .. he stopped playing cause I started playing badminton...#frenchopen750 #badminton #pierredecoubertin stadium #Paris.....," she tweeted.

