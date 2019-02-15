Saina Nehwal refuses to play on uneven surface at Senior nationals

badminton

Controversy erupted at the Senior National Badminton Championship yesterday with defending champion Saina Nehwal refusing to play her singles match, citing a poor playing surface at the venue here.

Olympic bronze-medallist Saina, who had suffered a shin injury late last year, took the court after Sameer Verma conceded his men's singles tie following an achilles heels problem during his match.

Up against Shruti Mundada in the pre-quarters, Saina had a look at the surface and made it clear that she won't risk playing on it given that the All England Championship was around the corner.

The officials, led by Badminton Association of India Secretary, Omar Rashid, swung into action to sort out the issue. The BAI officials later convinced Saina, Kashyap and Sai Praneeth to play in the evening. "The wooden planks came out at a couple of places after Sindhu played. So they are now going to fix it. We will come back in the evening to play our pre-quarterfinal matches," Saina's husband and fellow player Parupalli Kashyap said. Earlier, PV beat Malvika Bansod in the pre-quarters tie.

