Saina Nehwal serves 'perfect' love mantra with hubby Parupalli Kashyap

India badminton star Saina Nehwal dished out the perfect love advice for her 1.4 million Instagram followers. She recently posted this picture (right) with hubby Parupalli Kashyap and wrote: "You don't love someone because they're perfect, you love them in spite of the fact that they're not." The post received 45,811 'likes'.

Saina got married to fellow shuttler Kashyap at Hyderabad in December 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEHWAL SAINA (@nehwalsaina) onJul 20, 2020 at 6:12am PDT

In an Instagram post last year, Saina had said why she kept her relationship with Kashyap under wraps for long. "I'm from Haryana and he is from Hyderabad, and inter-community marriages are still quite rare in our country, which is why we had to hide our relationship for the longest time. It's sad that societal barriers like community, religion, gender and age still become a reason for people to give up on their relationships," said Saina.

