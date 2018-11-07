Saina Nehwal shares her pet dog's struggles while bursting crackers

badminton

Citing the example of her pet dog, who fears crackers, star shuttler urges people to show concern for animals this Diwali

Saina Nehwal with her dog Chopsy

India badminton champ Saina Nehwal has urged people to show some concern towards animals while bursting firecrackers this Diwali. Saina has a pet pooch, Chopsy, a four-year-old Shih Tzu, who is intimidated by firecrackers.

"My pet dog [Chopsy] is afraid of crackers. It is very difficult for him to remain calm during Diwali. I request all my Indian friends to keep crackers away from pets during this festival of love and light," Saina told mid-day recently.

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medal-winning shuttler also urged kids to stay away from fireworks given the health risks posed by high pollution levels. "I will be very grateful if children are kept away from crackers that pollute the air," said the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

Asked about her favourite Diwali moment, the former World No. 1 recalled, "During my Campus School [1995 to 1998] days at Hisar, Haryana, I used to keenly await Diwali since we would get two-three days holidays. "I used to play with a small toy pistol and roam around everywhere like a soldier. I stayed away from crackers. Then, after I took up badminton, in 2002, I've rarely been home for Diwali."

