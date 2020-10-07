Saina Nehwal shares photo with 'best buddy', her pooch Chopsy

India’s badminton star Saina Nehwal who is one of the most active badminton starts on social media showed some love for her pet in her recent social media post.

Saina Nehwal took to Instagram to share a cute picture with her pet pooch and captioned it: "My best buddy...chopsy #doglover."

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist on Tuesday, revealed that she and her shuttler husband P Kashyap have pulled out of the upcoming Denmark Open, which restarts at Odense from October 13.

I withdrew from Denmark Open. I decided that I will start the season from January only with the Asian tour," Saina, the London Olympics bronze-medallist, said. Asked if she has any fitness concerns, Saina, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, said: "There is no injury issue but if three tournaments were there it would have made sense...I thought directly from January, I can go for the Asian tour."

The husband-wife duo had earlier sent their entries for the USD 750,000 (R5.50 crore) tournament and also submitted their consent letter to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) last month for the same.

Inputs from IANS

