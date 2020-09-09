Saina Nehwal shows love for 'finest man in the world' Parupalli Kashyap on 34th birthday. See photos
Saina Nehwal and P Kashyap tied the knot in December 2018
India badminton star Saina Nehwal considers herself fortunate to have her best friend Parupalli Kashyap, who turned 34 on Tuesday, as her husband.
Saina took to photo-sharing platform Instagram and shared a lovely picture for her 1.4 million followers wishing her dear husband and wrote: "I’m so lucky that I’ve found my best friend as my husband. Thanks God for giving me the chance to stay with the finest man in the world. Happy birthday @parupallikashyap and enjoy a lot. #birthdayboy #happyvibes."
Saina Nehwal and her Parupalli Kashyap tied the knot in December 2018 much to the happiness of their friends and peers. 30-year-old Nehwal is a three-time gold medallist at Commonwealth Games, bronze medallist at the Olympics, a two-time bronze medal winner at Asian Games and is one of the top female shuttlers in the country.
