Saina Nehwal shows love for 'finest man in the world' Parupalli Kashyap on 34th birthday. See photos

Published: 09 September, 2020 09:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Saina Nehwal and P Kashyap tied the knot in December 2018

Picture Courtesy/ Saina Nehwal Instagram

India badminton star Saina Nehwal considers herself fortunate to have her best friend Parupalli Kashyap, who turned 34 on Tuesday, as her husband.

Saina took to photo-sharing platform Instagram and shared a lovely picture for her 1.4 million followers wishing her dear husband and wrote: "I’m so lucky that I’ve found my best friend as my husband. Thanks God for giving me the chance to stay with the finest man in the world. Happy birthday @parupallikashyap and enjoy a lot. #birthdayboy #happyvibes."

Saina Nehwal and her Parupalli Kashyap tied the knot in December 2018 much to the happiness of their friends and peers. 30-year-old Nehwal is a three-time gold medallist at Commonwealth Games, bronze medallist at the Olympics, a two-time bronze medal winner at Asian Games and is one of the top female shuttlers in the country.

