Saina Nehwal, sister Chandranshu join BJP

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party's national general secretary Arun Singh.

The BJP welcomed Saina, 29, with a beautiful flower bouquet and its trademark yellow coloured scarf.

Delhi: Badminton Player Saina Nehwal joins BJP in the presence of Party's National General Secretary Arun Singh pic.twitter.com/uXPSJmDVcn — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

The former world number 1 was inducted into the BJP ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections and is likely to be roped in for the party's ongoing poll campaign.

The popular badminton star has been honoured with the country's top sporting awards like the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award.

Saina's elder sister Abu Chandranshu Nehwal also joined BJP today.

On the professional front, Saina was last seen playing in the Thailand Masters tournament, where her performance remained less than impressive as she was knocked in the very first round.

On January 22 she was knocked out of Thailand Masters after losing to Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt 21-13, 17-21, 21-15.

Last year, a number of sportspersons including cricketer Gautam Gambhir and Commonwealth Games medal-winning wrestler Babita Phogat had joined BJP.

