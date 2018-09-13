Saina Nehwal takes the plank challenge

badminton

Saina Nehwal takes #36SecPlankChallenge to help a child cure with heart disorder. A life insurance brand takes this initiative to spread the awareness on the importance of health Insurance

Saina Nehwal doing planks

On the back of the launch of Bajaj Allianz Life Health Care Goal, a critical illness product covering 36 critical illnesses, Bajaj Allianz Life unveiled a uniquely engaging #36SecPlankChallenge initiative. It was kick-started by a sleek video asking viewers to hold a plank and challenge friends for a healthier world. The challenge is simple - shoot a video holding plank for only 36 seconds and upload it using the hashtag (#36SecPlankChallenge) on any social media platform. Participants can challenge friends and family to do the plank by tagging them on these videos. For every hashtag, the company will contribute monetarily to Hrudaya Cure A Little Heart Foundation (Hrudaya Foundation), Hyderabad-based healthcare organization dedicated towards curing heart disorder of disadvantaged children.

Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, the person behind the design of the campaign and customer outreach program, said, “The consumer engagement #36SecPlankChallenge is anchored on the product’s benefit of 36 critical illness coverage and engages consumers meaningfully with the brand and product, while supporting a good cause. We believe uninterrupted health is key to achieving life goals. We are confident that this initiative will kick-start the Plank movement across India.”

Bajaj Allianz Life Health Care Goal covers 36 critical illnesses including Heart and Cancer, provides the option to cover spouse and dependent children and offers Return of Premium on maturity (depending on the variant chosen). The company is rolling out a 360-degree marketing campaign across TV channels in leading GEC, Regional, News, Movies Channels, Print Ads in leading publications and Outdoor in top eight towns.

The company is roping in celebrities across Sports, Entertainment and Corporate world to amplify the consumer engagement initiative. Interestingly the challenge was launched on FB Live with Bajaj Allianz Life’s MD & CEO, Tarun Chugh doing the plank for 36 seconds when challenged by Aparna Popat, 9-time national Badminton Champion and an Olympian. The company plans to conduct several FB Live sessions and health check-up camps across 20 towns to educate the need for critical illness product and promote the fitness initiative.

Saina Nehwal, India’s golden girl of badminton and currently world no. 10, a winner of multiple global accolades including an Olympic Bronze in badminton, was amongst the first few to take up the #36SecPlankChallenge. She then began the chain by challenging others within the sports community

Let’s make the world a healthy place by participating in #36SecPlankChallenge.Join me for this good cause. Plank for 36 seconds and @BajajAllianzLIC will contribute towards curing heart disorders of disadvantaged children.



I challenge @parupallik , @Ra_THORe sir , @PRANNOYHSPRI pic.twitter.com/lHdTDgf3Zg — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 12, 2018

