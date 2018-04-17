Saina Nehwal thanks Parupalli Kashyap for helping in her diet plan

She was particularly grateful to P Kashyap for helping her maintain her strict diet regime

Saina Nehwal, who became the first Indian badminton player to win two Commonwealth Games gold medals recently, thanked her friends Parupalli Kashyap, Gurusai Dutt and B Sai Praneeth for their constant support. She was particularly grateful to Kashyap for helping her maintain her strict diet regime.

Yesterday, she tweeted this picture and wrote, "My lovely group who helped me and supported me in every moment of my life. Also @parupallik made me really strict with my diet plan for this hectic season. So thank u so much for ur love and encouragement @GuruSaiDutt1 @saiprneeth92."

