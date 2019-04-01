Saina Nehwal: Tokyo Olympics will be tougher than last three Games

badminton

Saina Nehwal

India's ace shuttler Saina Nehwal says the badminton competition at next year's Olympics will be tougher than the last three Games and she is working on fitness and improving her game in the run-up to the showpiece event in Tokyo.

Saina has been troubled by injuries of late. After her knee surgery in 2016, she has been striving hard to return to her peak form. She was World No. 1 for a few weeks in 2015.

"Yes, it [competition in 2020 Olympics] will be much tougher [than earlier three editions]. The Chinese shuttlers are playing well. More than them, a lot of other girls are playing really well. It is going to be tough," Saina said.

"But as of now, I'm not thinking about Olympics or about how I will qualify for it. I am thinking more about doing well in tournaments, improving my game and keeping myself injury free and fit," Saina said.

Saina skipped the India Open in New Delhi after she developed pancreas infection during the All England Championships earlier this month. "I am coming out of a pancreas infection and I am planning to play Malaysia Open next week. Let's see how it happens," she said.

Asked if she is happy with what has panned out after the surgery in 2016, she said, "I am fighting, trying to improve my game and win as many matches as possible. That is what I can do and the rest I don't know, because I cannot predict results."

