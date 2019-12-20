Saina Nehwal treats Parineeti Chopra with her mother's special aloo parathas

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hyderabad: Saina Nehwal treated actress Parineeti Chopra with her mother's special aloo parathas when the latter visited the ace badminton star's home in Hyderabad. In a string of photographs, Parineeti and Saina are seen gorging on delicious paranthas.

Talking about meeting Saina, Parineeti said: "After meeting her (Saina), I'm nervous about how she will assess everything. I hope the effort makes her happy," informs Parineeti. She says it's a blessing that Saina's and her physical attributes match.

"There's so much that goes into playing someone who is so revered for her skills and achievements in a sport. It's a blessing that our physical attributes match. Now, we will start shooting the historic matches. The real struggle will begin then, but I've never been more motivated in my life," the actress added.

"Saina" is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Front Foot Pictures and AGCPL. The film is directed by Amole Gupte.

