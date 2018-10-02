Saina Nehwal's family love the sketch made by Twitter fan

badminton

The fan first tagged Nehwal and posted this picture and wrote: "Happy Sunday! Final drawing of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal @NSaina. Hope you like it! #badminton #indianbadmintonplayer."

Saina Nehwal

The Nehwal family appreciated a fan on Twitter yesterday for drawing the above sketch of badminton star Saina.

To this, Nehwal replied: "Thank u so much .... It's beautiful." Her father, Harvir Singh also congratulated the fan. "Congrats to the artist who made this sketch of Saina. ALL THE BEST. Thanks," he wrote. The sketch took a good 21 hours to get completed.

View this post on Instagram Thank u so much for the lovely sketch ððð A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) onSep 30, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

Saina Nehwal recently made headlines after she and fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap apparently decided to tie the knot in December 2018. The two, who have fueled dating rumours for months, have reportedly decided to get married on December 16. Only time will help divulge more details on this sports celebrity wedding.

