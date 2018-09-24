Saint Petersburg Open: Dominic Thiem wins St Petersburg indoor title

tennis

It always means a lot to win a tournament. There're not too many guys who win a tournament every year so it's really special, said Dominic Thiem after win

Austrian Dominic Thiem poses with the trophy after winning the Saint Petersburg ATP Open final tennis match in Saint Petersburg. Pic/AFP

Top seed Dominic Thiem of Austria beat Slovakia's Martin Klizan in straight sets to secure his third ATP title of the season in the Saint Petersburg Open on Sunday French Open runner-up Thiem prevailed 6-3, 6-1 in one hour seven minutes to chalk up his first win over unseeded Klizan, the 2012 Saint Petersburg champion. This was the pair's fourth meeting with 25-year-old Thiem capturing his 11th ATP trophy.

"It's my first indoor title and it's really amazing," Thiem said. "I felt myself a bit tired at the end but I'm really happy that I made it. "It always means a lot to win a tournament. There're not too many guys who win a tournament every year so it's really special.

"I'm happy that I won my first indoor title in Saint Petersburg. I couldn't find the better place to win my first indoor title," said Thiem, who promised to come back to defend his title. The pair held their serves ntil the seventh game when Klizan suddenly lost his nerve allowing Thiem, ranked eighth in the world, broke twice to take the opening set in 35 minutes. In the second the Slovak left-hander, who has won all six his previous ATP finals, dropped his serve on two more occasions allowing Thiem to open his indoor ATP title account.

