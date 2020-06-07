Saiyami Kher owns every bit of her latest film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, receives praise from the industry

Actress Saiyami Kher who made her debut in 2016 with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra's Mirzya didn't see her debut getting a grand response as anticipated. However, her earnest performance in the film got her some awards and there on Saiyami has been carving her own way into the industry. While she has done some amazing work after Mirzya, the actress went on to rule Marathi cinema and also impressed the audience with her performances in the web-space. And now with her latest release, a Netflix Original film by Anurag Kashyap called Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai has been getting Saiyami her much deserved due in the industry.

Saiyami who is seen playing a bank cashier, Sarita Pillai, in the film has totally emerged as the hero. Yes, from the start till the end, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai belongs to Saiyami Kher. In fact, the actress has been praised by the critics' big time for her performance. While Saiyami has been lauded for getting into the skin of her character quite effortlessly, many have also related to the strong-willed woman that she lays in this drama built on the premises of demonetization.

The film released on Netflix on Friday, June 5 and the actress has been getting great response ever since, and while more praises continue to come her way, this film with Anurag Kashyap is a dream come true for Saiyami, it's surely a fruitful one.

