Sajid Ali Khan: Salman Khan takes final decision on music of film

Bollywood composer Sajid Ali Khan, of the Sajid-Wajid duo that has collaborated with Salman Khan on several films, says the 53-year-old superstar takes the final decision when it comes to the music of their films, adding that Salman is a talented and musical person.

Sajid and his co-composer brother Wajid return with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3, where they are credited as music directors apart from Sandeep Shirodhkar. For the upcoming film, a unique strategy has been approached, for the launch of the songs. Audio versions of the songs were released first on the T-Series YouTube channel before the video versions.

"Basically entire team thought about the strategy but Salman bhai is the person who takes the final decision when it comes to music of the film. He is, Masha Allah, a very talented and musical man. He has the knack to bring his own personality into music and he advises us in terms of what song will be best suited for a certain situation in the film," said Sajid, while interacting with the media at his birthday celebration on Thursday in Mumbai.

"Initially, we were really uncertain about the strategy. We thought that the songs could become flops or they may not garner the kind of response we are expecting, but he (Salman Khan) just smiled and said, ‘this is what I want and I think this idea will really work'. We decided to release the songs his way. We always had confidence in our songs and we knew that when the audio track would come out, it would get good response. I think it's a fantastic strategy. It's a good thing to tease the audience with the music of Dabangg 3," said Sajid.

Dabangg 3 marks the playback debut of Sajid's daughter Muskaan. She has recorded the ‘Awara' number with Salman Ali. "It is this year's biggest gift for me. Muskaan is our student and my daughter. She has worked really hard and she has stepped into the music industry. I don't want to talk much about her. I feel that more than a person should let his or her work speak, so I have told her to concentrate on work."

He added: "I think she has entered the danger zone and she has to create own path. The best part about her is she does her riyaaz (music training) every day. It's a good sign. I feel if every kid works hard, they will get success. I don't think I have done much to get her into this industry."

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to be theatrically released in India on December 20.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates