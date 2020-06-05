Sajid Khan pens yet another heartbreaking note for late brother Wajid, calls him 'jannat ka rockstar'

Sajid Khan, who lost his brother and collaborator Wajid Khan on Monday, June 1, has been mourning the loss by sharing heartbreaking pictures with Wajid on his Instagram handle. Now, Sajid has shared a note on Instagram, in remembrance of "jannat ka rockstar". Sharing a picture with his brother, the music composer wrote, "I’m in this world with mummy and you’re in that world with papa. Love you brother. My jannat ka rockstar (sic)". Take a look:

Not only this, but Sajid also shared the same picture on his personal Instagram account and wrote, "Mere jaaan mera Imaan yes mere Shaan tujhpe mere zindagi quarban my bhaijaan. ppl will see u in me my brother always ur way I'll walk. miss u very much ma bro Wajid (sic)".

On Wednesday, Sajid Khan had paid condolences by sharing a heartbreaking video of the composer in hospital clothes playing the piano on a smartphone app. The video was captioned, "Duniya chhut gayi, sab kuch chhuta , na tune kabhi music chodda,na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere Khushi mein,meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega (sic)". Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajid And Wajid (@thesajidwajid) onJun 3, 2020 at 1:29am PDT

Wajid Khan died in a city hospital on Monday due to complications arising from a kidney infection. Wajid Khan's death shocked everyone in the film industry. Many Bollywood celebrities paid their condolences.

The music composer duo Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman's 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. They tasted success with films like Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Partner and the popular Dabangg franchise. Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like Mera He Jalwa, Fevicol Se and for Akshay Kumar in Chinta Ta Chita Chita from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others. He recently co-composed Salman's songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which the actor released on his YouTube channel. He was laid to rest at Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news