Sajid Khan: We don't even take Salman Khan's jokes lightly

One may attribute it to the fact that he is veteran writer Salim Khan's son, but when caught in his element, Salman Khan's wordplay can be quite delightful to witness. We've seen it during his stint as the host of reality show Bigg Boss, and even in interviews. But Dabangg 3 music directors Sajid-Wajid promise that it is, in fact, while ideating for his comic-action franchise that Khan is quite the fireball.

"Salman bhai likes to throw bouncers and check our reaction to them. In fact, we don't even take his jokes lightly," laughs Sajid, before pointing out that Munna badnam hua, the track that's currently the talk of the town, was in fact Khan's brainchild. "For the world, he may be a hero; but for me, he is a musical guy. His inputs on this soundtrack were extremely meaningful. Often, he'd use a phrase or word, and ask me if it could be added to a certain portion of the song. He is a thinking actor, and a lot of his ideas were put into play when creating the soundtrack for Dabangg."

Placed in a position to create the soundtrack for the third edition of a franchise that has so far received acclaim for both its storyline and music, the duo agrees that keeping the songs as fresh as possible was their primary concern. "Since this edition is a prequel, we enjoyed several liberties. If you notice, in Dabangg 2, the melody was mature to reflect the character's married life. Here, there is a freedom that the character enjoys, and [we could depict that] through the romantic tracks," says Sajid, as Wajid points to a tool they employed to further keep the music attuned with their needs. "We used live instruments too to make the songs come alive. On international turf, scores are [recorded] live. It's sad that in our country, the trend is dying. Unlike the way it was 25 years ago, one needs to actually scout for people who can do this today."

Even though the duo "missed" working with the singers they usually collaborate with — including Sonu Nigam, Sukhwinder Singh and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan — employing a fresh set of singers, they believe, has done them much good. "We used combinations that haven't been explored so far, like pairing Shreya Ghoshal with Jubin Nautiyal. We also [employed] Badshah, and Salman Ali." Wajid adds that frequent collaborator Singh was kept away from the title track, because he's offered that way too often. "He's so brilliant that I think he should be employed for [more complicated] songs. He too says he's tired of singing title tracks." But, for the duo, the high point of roping in singers for this film lies in the selection of Muskaan.

Sajid's daughter's appointment as the voice of Saiee Manjrekar, says the father, was a stroke of luck. "Salman bhai had requested several friends' daughters, who were pursuing music, to test for this part. At that time, I didn't want to use my daughter, since he was already looking for people. However, once, during a visit to his home, [my associate] happened to play a cover song that had been recorded by Muskaan. Salman bhai, who was in the washroom, came out and enquired about it. He asked for the song to be played again, and on learning that it was Muskaan singing, told me, 'Tell her, welcome to the Dabangg family'."

