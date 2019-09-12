Sajid Khan, #YouToo may return

Earlier this week, Fara Khan was snapped with brother Sajid Khan in the city. For the unversed, after he was called out in the wake of the #MeToo movement last year, the director had dropped off the radar. In the past several months, he was rarely spotted in public. Its been quite a while now Sajid Khan has started making public appearances after the #MeToo allegations.

Now that several of the #MeToo accused are up and about, why should Khan continue to be low-profile? He was accompanied with Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra, Sania Mirza (who is Farah's close buddy) and celeb photographer Avinash Gowariker at a Bandra Kurla Complex restaurant. Should we expect a film announcement as soon as well?

In April there were rumours that Sajid Khan will be making a comeback as a director started doing rounds on the internet. In fact, it is also said that Sajid had pitched a film to John Abraham's production house. It is learnt that several meetings had taken place. The comedy will also star John. As the actor is currently busy with other projects, he is said to act on it once he's back to the grind. Sajid told The Hitlist in an interview: "I am under suspension and not working for the last six months. I want to respectfully finish it and then consider work."

The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association banned Sajid for a year owing to his alleged sexual misconduct. IFTDA said acting on the recommendations of the Internal Complaints Committee's (ICC), it has suspended Sajid's membership for a period of one year with immediate effect, which will be reviewed after a year, the organisation said in a statement.

Three women, including a journalist and two actors, have accused Sajid of sexual harassment. Speaking of his project with John Abraham, his production house, too, denied the news. But an actor close to Sajid informs, "He will be a part of the project whenever it sees the light of day."

Talking about John's professional commitments, his last outing Batla House garnered positive reviews from the critics and audience alike. His next release will be a biker film, whose details are still kept under the wraps.

