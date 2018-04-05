Sajid Nadiadwala cancels Baaghi 2 success party, heads to Jodhpur post-Salman Khan verdict

After learning about Salman Khan's verdict, Sajid Nadiadwala has headed for Jodhpur cancelling the party for Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2



Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala cancelled the success party of Baaghi 2 and headed to Jodhpur on learning about Salman Khan's court verdict. While Salman Khan has been convicted in the case, friend Sajid Nadiadwala has headed to Jodhpur cancelling the success party of Baaghi 2. Sajid Nadiadwala had organised a celebration party in order to celebrate the blockbuster success of Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2. The action entertainer entered the 100 crore club on Wednesday making the total collection to 104.90 crores. In order to celebrate the same Sajid Nadiadwala was throwing a party tomorrow.

However, after learning about Salman Khan's verdict, Sajid Nadiadwala has headed for Jodhpur cancelling the party.

A Jodhpur court on Thursday convicted Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case and sentenced to jail for 5 years. A penalty of Rs 10,000 was also levied on him. The actor is accused of killing two blackbucks in the Kankani village near Jodhpur in 1998 during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam have been acquitted.

Salman Khan's bail application will be heard on Friday at 10:30 a.m. After a complete medical examination, he will be taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail, where he will spend the night with other high-profile inmates such as Asaram Bapu, Malkhan Singh Vishnoi and Shambhu Lal.

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's association dates back since the 1996 film Jeet, which the latter produced. They went on to collaborate in Judwaa (1997), Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Jaan-E-Mann (2006) and Kick (2014). Kick marked Nadiadwala's directorial debut.

