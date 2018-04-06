Sajid Nadiadwala still considers Divya Bharti's family his own

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who was married to Divya, shuts himself off every year on April 5 as a mark of respect to her

Yesterday marked the 25th death anniversary of Divya Bharti. The actress passed away in tragic circumstances at 19. Beginning her career down south, Divya Bharti took Hindi film industry by storm with her performances in 'Shola Aur Shabnam', 'Deewana' and 'Balwan'. However, just when her career was on the verge of taking full flight, Bharti died on April 5, 1993, under circumstances that remain a mystery till this day. She was only 19. Divya Bharti, born on 25th February 1974 in Mumbai to Omprakash Bharti and Meeta Bharti, attended high school in Juhu but dropped out after 9th grade when she started getting offers for films.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who was married to Divya, shuts himself off every year on April 5 as a mark of respect to her. Nadiadwala still considers Divya Bharti's family his own. He plans outings and celebrations with them and invites them for previews of his films.

