Sajid Nadiadwala's two back to back successes celebrated by his fans in a unique way

Sajid Nadiadwala is currently on a roll as two of his films Super 30 and Chhichhore have gone on to become massive blockbusters. Fans have taken this opportunity and trended the hashtag #SajidNadiadwala on Twitter to celebrate the success of the producer, all across with his projects.

'Super 30' was a story about Anand Kumar, a maths teacher from Patna, India who works his way through challenges towards success before running the Super 30 program for IIT aspirants in Patna and the movie became a full runner all across the segments, garnering appreciation!

On the other hand, Chhichhore is a film about a group of friends from college, who reunite and the film had been hailed as one significant film of this year! Both the stories were wonderfully portrayed on screen and received a phenomenal response from the audience while their box office numbers just further, reflected their success story.

Adding to the list of achievements is the producer’s upcoming film Housefull4. The posters of which released today and have already created a buzz on social media. Sajid Nadiadwala is the prolific producer who knows the taste of the audience and delivers the perfect blend of content and entertainment. Sajid Nadiadwala becomes the most prominent movie producer of 2019, delivering back to back hits first with 'Super 30' and now with 'Chhichhore'.

With his upcoming films including Kick 2, Housefull 4 and Baaghi 3 in the pipeline, Sajid Nadiadwala can be touted as the undisputed King of sequels in Bollywood.

