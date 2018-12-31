Sajjan Kumar 1984 riots case chronology

national

Here is the full chronology of the 1984 riots case involving Congress leader Sajjan Kumar

In this December 12, 2018 photo Congress leader Sajjan Kumar is seen outside the Patiala House Court in New Delhi. Kumar, who was awarded life sentence by Delhi High Court in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, surrendered in the Karkardooma Court, in Delhi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: The following is the chronology of events in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in which former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar surrendered before a Delhi court Monday to undergo life term for the "remainder of his life" awarded by the Delhi High Court.

October 31, 1984: The then PM Indira Gandhi shot dead by her two Sikh bodyguards at her residence.

November 1-2: The riots broke out in the city after the assassination. Mob kills five Sikhs in Raj Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment.

May 2000: Girish Thakorlal Nanavati Commission set up to probe riots related cases.

December 2002: Sessions court acquits Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in one of the cases.

October 24, 2005: CBI registers another case on the recommendation of GT Nanavati Commission.

February 1, 2010: Trial court issues summons against Kumar, Balwan Khokkar, Mahender Yadav, Captain Bagmal, Girdhari Lal, Krishan Khokkar, late Maha Singh and Santosh Rani, named as accused.

May 24: Trial court frames charges of murder, dacoity, mischief to cause damage to property, promoting enmity between different communities, criminal conspiracy and other sections of the IPC against six accused.

April 30, 2013: Court acquits Kumar. Balwan Khokhar, Lal, Bhagmal held guilty for the offence of murder, Yadav, Krishan Khokhar convicted for the offence of rioting.

May 9: Court awards life term to Khokhar, Bhagmal and Lal, and 3-year jail term to Yadav and Kishan Khokhar.

July 19: CBI files appeal in HC against the acquittal of Kumar.

July 22: HC issues notice to Kumar on CBI's plea.

October 29, 2018: HC reserves verdict.

December 17: HC convicts and sentences Kumar to the remainder of his life. It also upheld life term of Khokhar, Bhagmal and Lal. Sentence of Yadav and Kishan Khokar enhanced to 10 years in jail.

December 20: Kumar moves HC seeking time till January 30 to surrender.

December 21: HC dismisses Kumar's plea.

December 22: Kumar moves SC against his conviction and life term.

December 31: Kumar surrenders before Delhi court.

