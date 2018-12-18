Sajjan Kumar resigns from Cong primary membership, writes to Rahul Gandhi

national

The Delhi High Court had convicted Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced him to imprisonment for life

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has written to party president Rahul Gandhi submitting his resignation from the primary membership of the party, sources in the party said on Tuesday. On Monday, the Delhi High Court convicted Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.



"I tender my resignation with immediate effect from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress in the wake of the judgement of the hon'be high court of Delhi against me," he said in the letter to Gandhi.

