Sakinaka fire: Now, BMC to act on non-civic land irregularities

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in the process of making provisions that authorise all designated officers across its 24 wards to take action against irregularities even on non-civic land in the city

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in the process of making provisions that authorise all designated officers across its 24 wards to take action against irregularities even on non-civic land in the city. This comes after its decision to form Fire Safety Implementation Cells in each of the 34 fire stations to monitor fire safety.



Sakinaka fire

Cracking the whip

Following the Sakinaka fire that broke out in the wee hours of Monday, killing 12 workers of a snacks manufacturing unit, all business owners in the city, especially those storing flammable items, will now have to be more vigilant about safety. They will have to instal safety precautions within a month’s time. Civic chief Ajoy Mehta on Wednesday instructed officials to come up with detailed guidelines within 15 days, revealed sources. Mehta has also initiated a detailed inquiry into the Sakinaka fire and the report is expected in 15 days.

Civic officials did not have the authority to carry out inspections on Collector’s land or in slum areas, because of which many illegal activities took place there. But with the new provisions, these illegal activities, and even illegal construction, are likely to be curbed. Mehta has instructed law department officials to come up with necessary amendments in the provisions, and help the designated officers to also keep unlawful construction at bay.

Scanner on slums

A civic official said, “The civic chief has instructed law department officials to come up with provisions to curb these irregularities in the city, as BMC is the planning authority. The provisions will include taking action against every aspect - from illegal construction to commercial activities without permission.”

12

No. of workers killed in the Sakinaka fire

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go