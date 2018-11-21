Sakshi Dhoni breaks into an impromptu song and dance at her b'day bash

cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni was the life of the party during her birthday bash. She was seen dancing, singing and enjoying with her girl gang

Sakshi Dhoni dancing with her friends

Sakshi Dhoni turned 30 on November 19, 2018. She brought in the big day by throwing a lavish party for her close friends from the sports and entertainment industry, which was hosted by her husband Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

While Sakshi Dhoni was enjoying with her closest friends during the party, their came a time when her girl gang broke into an impromptu song and dance in the middle of the floor.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) onNov 18, 2018 at 11:07am PST

Some of the guests at the party were Hardik Pandya, Sophie Choudry, Karan Tacker, and Poorna Patel. While Hardik Pandya was the life of the party, as he was seen with his spirits high during the party, Poorna Patel and Sophie Choudry were spotted sticking with the birthday girl for photos and selfies.

