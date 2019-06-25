Sakshi Dhoni hijacks Ziva's baby pram in London

cricket-world-cup

In a video that Sakshi Dhoni posted on her Instagram, she is seen enjoying being ferried around in a baby pram, while Ziva is seen walking instead

Sakshi Dhoni on Ziva's pram (Screengrab/ Sakshi Dhoni Instagram)

As much as MS Dhoni is popular on the field for the Indian public, his wife Sakshi Dhoni and his daughter Ziva Dhoni are superstars on social media.

Sakshi Dhoni has 2.7 million followers on Instagram while Ziva Singh Dhoni has 1.1 millions followers on the social media platform. The two also have dedicated fan clubs which have thousands of followers.

In a recent video that Sakshi Dhoni posted she is seen fooling around with her daughter as she is enjoying been ferried around in Ziva's baby param. While poor Ziva is made to walk. Sakshi Dhoni captioned the video as, "What a day! #babiesdayout"

The mother-daughter duo is currently in England to cheer on MS Dhoni and the Indian team in the ongoing World Cup 2019.

Ziva Dhoni was recently spotted chilling with Taimur Ali Khan's father Saif Ali Khan during the India-Pakistan match in Manchester, England.

India won the encounter with Pakistan by 89 runs and thus extending their tally of World Cup wins vs the rival nation to 7-0.

India, later on, beat Afghanistan by 11 runs in a World Cup match on June 22 and are well on course to cement a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup 2019.

