Sakshi Maharaj tells BJP: Consequences may not be positive if I'm denied ticket from Unnao

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Sakshi Maharaj has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh party chief Mahendra Nath Pandey claiming that consequences "may not be positive" if the party denies him a ticket to contest from Unnao constituency in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter dated March 7, Maharaj said, "If a party takes a different decision (related to my candidature) for Unnao constituency then this may hurt sentiments of crores of workers from the state and across the country. Its consequences may not be positive."

Maharaj said BJP should allow him to contest the upcoming general elections as he is the only Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidate in the party. "Therefore, I request you to approve my candidature from Unnao constituency once again for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

Reacting to this, Pandey said, "I have not seen the letter yet. I will take cognizance of the matter once I see it."

Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi, commonly known as Sakshi Maharaj, had won the 2014 general elections from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11 and will conclude on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

