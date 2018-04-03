Sakshi Malik shares cute photo with husband on first wedding anniversary

Sakshi Malik will be gearing up for the upcoming 2018 Commonwealth Games

Indian grappler, Sakshi Malik will be seen at the upcoming CWG 2018. The Haryana-born wrestler a total of 3 gold medals to her name, besides silver and bronze medals. Sakshi Malik, won a silver medal during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The Rio Olympics' bronze medal-winner Sakshi Malik, 25, posted this picture on Instagram with husband Satyawart Kadian, 24, as the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

"A lover, a partner, a husband, a best friend. I can't believe that I have all rolled into one! Thank you for always being so wonderful & yes you're the only I want to annoy for the rest of my life #Happyweddinganniversary @satyawart_kadian #love #happiness," she captioned the picture. Cute, no?

Sakshi Malik has tweaked her leg defence on the insistence of her coach Kuldeep Singh Malik, something that has already got her a gold in the Commonwealth Championships in December last year. Sakshi, however, refused to go into the details of the new technique. "I can't give the details of the techniques. But as I said, I'm looking for a gold medal and more confident now."

(With inputs from Agencies)

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates