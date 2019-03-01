Sakshi Malik shocks world champ Petra Olli to enter final

other-sports

Sakshi Malik

Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik stunned reigning world champion Petra Olli of Finland to enter the final of the 65g category freestyle category at the Dan Kolov 2019 wrestling meet in Ruse, Bulgaria yesterday.

In the semi-final bout, Sakshi got the better of Olli 4-1. The Indian will next face Henna Johansson of Sweden in the final today.

Sakshi, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has not won too much since but put it down to close battles. "The last few bouts where I lost were very close affairs. Every time, it was just a matter of a few seconds here and there. I want to win another Olympic medal," Malik said in a recent interview.

