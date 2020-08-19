Sakshi shows off MS Dhoni's latest vintage car - Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

MS Dhoni has been in the news all this week after he announced his shocking retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. MS Dhoni took to social media to share his heartfelt post announcing his retirement to his fans. Mahi simply wrote, "Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

Coincidentally on the same day, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi took to social media to share a glimpse of MS Dhoni's latest car which is a vintage Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. This is the newest addition to MS Dhoni's collection of cars and bikes.

Sakshi shared a photo of the red coloured vintage four-wheeler and wrote, "Welcome home ! @mahi7781 missing you ...#transam."

View this post on Instagram Welcome home ! @mahi7781 missing you ...#transam A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) onAug 15, 2020 at 5:03am PDT

Sakshi Dohni also went on to share a video of the vintage Pontiac four-wheeler in action at MSD's farmhouse in Ranchi. Let's not miss the fact that Mrs. Dhoni also confessed that she is missing her husband. She wrote, "Major Mahi missing @mahi7781!"

View this post on Instagram Major Mahi missing @mahi7781 ! A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) onAug 15, 2020 at 4:42am PDT

MS Dhoni made his ODI debut on December 23, 2004 and went on to play 350 ODIs scoring 10,773 runs at an impressive average of 50.53. MS Dhoni has scored 10 ODI hundreds and 73 fifties with a top score of 183.*

On the Tests front, Dhoni played a total of 90 matches ever since his debut in December 2005. Dhoni scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. MSD has 6 Test hundreds and 33 fifties with a top score of 224.

MS Dhoni, who played his last ODI match against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal which India lost, will now be looking forward to his domestic career. Dhoni will be geared up to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 tournament which is scheduled to begin on September 19. The IPL 13 season was postponed from March this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

