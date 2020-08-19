Sakshi shows off MS Dhoni's latest vintage car - Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Sakshi Dhoni shares a video as well as photo of MS Dhoni's latest four-wheeler drive
MS Dhoni has been in the news all this week after he announced his shocking retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. MS Dhoni took to social media to share his heartfelt post announcing his retirement to his fans. Mahi simply wrote, "Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."
View this post on Instagram
Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired
Coincidentally on the same day, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi took to social media to share a glimpse of MS Dhoni's latest car which is a vintage Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. This is the newest addition to MS Dhoni's collection of cars and bikes.
Sakshi shared a photo of the red coloured vintage four-wheeler and wrote, "Welcome home ! @mahi7781 missing you ...#transam."
View this post on Instagram
Sakshi Dohni also went on to share a video of the vintage Pontiac four-wheeler in action at MSD's farmhouse in Ranchi. Let's not miss the fact that Mrs. Dhoni also confessed that she is missing her husband. She wrote, "Major Mahi missing @mahi7781!"
View this post on Instagram
MS Dhoni made his ODI debut on December 23, 2004 and went on to play 350 ODIs scoring 10,773 runs at an impressive average of 50.53. MS Dhoni has scored 10 ODI hundreds and 73 fifties with a top score of 183.*
On the Tests front, Dhoni played a total of 90 matches ever since his debut in December 2005. Dhoni scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. MSD has 6 Test hundreds and 33 fifties with a top score of 224.
MS Dhoni, who played his last ODI match against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal which India lost, will now be looking forward to his domestic career. Dhoni will be geared up to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 tournament which is scheduled to begin on September 19. The IPL 13 season was postponed from March this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most successful Indian cricketers in the history of the game. He is a right-handed wicket-keeper-batsman and an occasional seam bowler.
MS Dhoni posted this picture after being awarded the Padma Bhushan. Sakshi Dhoni accompanied her husband for the award ceremony.
-
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also a Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Army. He is the only Indian cricketer after Kapil Dev to have received the honorary rank.
MS Dhoni posted this picture and captioned, "An honour to get the Padma Bhushan and receiving it in Uniform increases the excitement ten folds.thanks to all the Men and Women in Uniform and their families for the Sacrifices they make so that all of us could enjoy our Constitutional Rights.Jai Hind"
-
MS Dhoni the only Indian captain to have won two ICC World Cups, the first one as captain was when he won the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup with an inexperienced Indian team. The second was the ICC World Cup in 2011, where he hit the winning runs in the final.
MS Dhoni posted this picture in his army suit and wrote, "Last year around this time our group finished 4 day and 1 night jump to earn our wings.memorable 22days"
-
Mahendra Singh Dhoni was born and brought up in Ranchi. His father did service and held junior managerial positions in a company called MECON.
MS Dhoni posted this picture from his initial days. He wrote, "My first time at the border, long back"
-
MS Dhoni was purchased by Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural IPL 2008 season for a price of USD 1.5 million, making him the costliest player in that year's auctions.
MS Dhoni posted this picture with his family after winning the 2018 IPL with Chennai Super Kings. He wrote, "Thanks everyone for the support and Mumbai for turning yellow.Shane ‘shocking’ Watson played a shocking innings to get us through.end of a good season.Ziva doesn’t care about the trophy, wants to run on the lawn according to her wordings."
-
MS Dhoni won the IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings in 2010, 2011 and 2018. He also won the 2010 and 2014 Champions League trophies with the team.
Sakshi Dhon i posted this picture and captioned, "You paid for the shoes so you tie them too !!! Photo Credit - @k.a.b.b.s"
-
When Chennai Super Kings were handed a 2-year ban in 2016 from IPL, Rising Pune Supergiants purchased the former Indian captain for Rs. 13 crore.
Sakshi Dhon i posted this picture and captioned, "You paid for the band so you screw it too #Round2 Photo credits @k.a.b.b.s"
-
In 2018, after Chennai Super Kings made a comeback into the IPL, they bought back their captain MS Dhoni to lead the side. MS Dhoni didn't disappoint, he led the team to their third IPL title.
MS Dhoni posted this picture with his wife Sakshi Dhoni from an event.
-
MS Dhoni married his schoolmate Sakshi Rawat in July 2010. The couple has a daughter named Ziva.
Sakshi Dhoni posted this adorable picture from her 30th birthday bash, with hubby MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni
-
Sakshi Dhoni was a hotel management trainee at the Taj Bengal when she fell in love with MS Dhoni and they married after dating for a while.
MS Dhoni helping daughter Ziva build sand castles at the beach, He captioned, "As a kid whenever v got sand this was one thing v would do for sure"
-
Apart from playing cricket for the Indian teams, MS Dhoni also has stakes in several teams from different sporting leagues. He is the owner of Ranchi Rays in the Hockey India League.
MS Dhoni posted this picture of daughter Ziva feeding him a carrot. He wrote, "Ziva’s bugs bunny @zivasinghdhoni006"
-
MS Dhoni is also the co-owner of ISL team Chennaiyin FC along with Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and Vita Dani.
MS Dhoni seen here in a playful mood with toddler Ziva. He wrote, "crawling with Ziva"
-
MS Dhoni is the only cricketer in India, whose life has been brought to reel while he is still playing cricket. In 2016, MS Dhoni - The Untold Story released to rave reviews across India. Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the title role of MS Dhoni.
MS Dhoni loves spending time with his dogs. He posted this picture and captioned, "A bit of hugging,training, catching practice and getting unconditional love in return.priceless"
-
MS Dhoni was voted as the MTV Youth Icon of the Year in 2006.
MS Dhoni has a shooting yard at his house. He posted this picture and wrote, "Shooting gun is so much more fun than shooting ads"
-
MS Dhoni won the ICC ODI Player Of The Year award in 2008 and 2009.
MS Dhoni out on a trip with his childhood friends. He took the train ride with his buddies for the trip.
-
MS Dhoni was awarded the Padma Shri, Indian fourth-highest civilian award in 2009.
MS Dhoni posted this picture where he is in Rajnikanth mode. He wrote, "Tried copying the pose of The One and Only THALAIVAR"
-
MS Dhoni won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2008, which is the highest honor given for achievement in sports in India
MS Dhoni lives the simple life in his home town. he posted this picture and captioned, "Tried my hands at polishing marbles only to find out it's quite tough, something's should be left to professionals"
-
In picture: Wonder daughter Ziva recognises her father MS Dhoni in his new look. Dhoni captioned, "ziva and me"
-
MS Dhoni posted this picture from a drive with his childhood buddies. He captioned, "Three stooges going for a drive"
-
MS Dhoni playing some football video games with fellow cricketers, including Axar Patel and Jaydev Unadkat. he captioned, "Spain vs Argentina"
-
We all know MS Dhoni has an insatiable love for motor bikes. He posted this picture where he is seen borrowing a bike from the police for a joyride.
-
Sakshi Dhoni posted this picture of herself, her husband Dhoni and daughter Ziva with some friends in Chennai. She captioned, "#chennaifamily #reunited"
Mahendra Singh Dhoni shocked the world when he announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Today, we take a look at some pictures of Dhoni from his personal diaries with his beloved wife Sakshi and their adorable daughter Ziva. (Pictures/ MS Dhoni Instagram and Sakshi Dhoni Instagram)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe