Sakshi Tanwar: Ekta Kapoor and I share notes on parenting

television

Sakshi Tanwar on rediscovering her chemistry with Ram Kapoor in Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, and embracing motherhood

Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor

Sakshi Tanwar is in the happiest phase of her life as she is discovering the joys of motherhood with daughter Dityaa. On the professional front, she has reunited with Ram Kapoor for the third season of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Over to Tanwar as she talks about her favourite co-star and discussing mommy duties with Ekta Kapoor.

Was the third season of Karrle... always on the cards?

We had signed a three-year contract with ALTBalaji. When we did the first season, we didn't know if viewers would want a second edition, and now, we are in the third season. It has been driven by the audience's response.

Was it hectic juggling this with the web series, The Final Call?

When you're doing a daily soap, you must report to set every day. But the style of functioning is completely different with a web series. Here, you have to allot 90 to 100 days to the project and wrap it up. I did The Final Call during my break and had to dedicate only a few days to it. So, there was no overlapping of dates.

You have been romancing Ram for years. Does it get repetitive?

When I was shooting for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, his set of Kasamh Se was close by. But we never thought that we would end up working together. During the last episode's shoot of Kahaani, Ekta came on the set and said that she had a script for me. Within four months of Kahaani ending, I was offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain. Since I was on a sabbatical, I turned it down for almost two-and-a-half years. But right from the promo shoot of Bade, I realised that Ram and my chemistry is organic.

Most love stories play on conflicts until the leads unite in the end. Is that the only way to make content last for years?

Viewers must be enjoying the plot because they keep asking for more. People like it when Ram and I are pitted against each other, only to unite in the end. Once we are together, the audience has little excitement. They like to see us fight, argue and keep the banter going, which is why the script is designed in that manner.

You two are famous for your on-screen banter. How is your equation off-camera?

Ram and I are poles apart. He is a prankster, who plays little tricks on the set and is very happy with himself for pulling them off. I keep asking him, 'Ram, how old are you?'

You've recently embraced motherhood. How is it at home?

Dityaa knows exactly how to behave with her nana, nani, the nanny and me. Every time she does something wrong, she will flash this big grin and you can't help falling for it.

Ekta and you are both enjoying parenthood. Do you share notes?

We do. It's one of the most beautiful phases of our lives, and we have so much to talk about and discuss.

Also View Photos: Do you know these 16 celebrities became parents through surrogacy?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates