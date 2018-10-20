Sakshi Tanwar welcomes baby girl Dityaa

bollywood

The nine months old baby has brought happiness to not just Sakshi Tanwar's life but the entire family

Sakshi Tanwar with Dityaa

One of the most loved and appreciated Bollywood actress Sakshi Tanwar shared the good news of adopting a baby girl named 'Dityaa'.

Sakshi Tanwar considers the baby the blessing of Goddess Lakshmi and therefore named the girl 'Dityaa' which is Goddess Lakshmi's name and means “the one who answers prayers"

Sharing her happiness, Sakshi said, "With the blessings of my parents and the support of my family and friends, I have adopted a baby girl who would soon turn 9 months old. I am extremely delighted to share my happiness with you as I welcome the bundle of joy in my life. This is undoubtedly the greatest moment of my life and I and my entire family are elated to embrace Dityaa.. She is the answer to all my prayers and I feel blessed to have her in my life.."

Sakshi Tanwar has been one of the most loved names of Indian Television and is known for her shows 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hai'. The actress also impressed the audience with her performance in the blockbuster hit Dangal.

