Salaam, Bombay

"Marine Drive wore such a deserted look, and as I approached the Gateway of India, the silence stunned me. Never before had I seen my dear Bombay look so sombre," Lady Flora was recalling her walk with old friend Dr Viegas to Sir PM. He was curious about how things went off on New Year's Eve while he was away on a brief trip to Pune. "I don't believe this, Lady Flora. You mean to tell me that there were no fireworks, no gatherings at Apollo Bunder? That must have been quite something," he gasped in surprise. Both decided to meet for a bit at their usual spot inside Horniman Circle Gardens, to reminisce on all that had gone by; 2020 had been that kind of year.

"You know, Pheroze, the sights that I witnessed as I passed by Fort and Colaba on December 31 reminded me that this city has been remarkably disciplined, despite all the knocks it took on its chin. There has been no respite since March, when the numbing news of the pandemic hit India; remember how Bombay became the epicentre in the blink of an eyelid? Those were such anxious times; we couldn't even meet for the first few months into the lockdown," Lady Flora recalled, as they shared a few mawa cakes and sipped on steaming chai, courtesy Ms Mehta. The pleasant wintry night made for the perfect setting for this rewind session.

"We hadn't even heard of the word 'lockdown' until the pandemic struck, no? And the repercussions….the troubled faces of those migrants leaving Bombay; I will never forget those," Sir PM reminisced; he was so lost in thought that he didn't realise when part of his mawa cake had made a soft landing into his cuppa. A few crows had created a late-night ruckus in the tree above them that was enough to snap Sir PM out of that moment. "I thought it wasn't smart thinking by that famous American magazine to place Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as Person of the Year on their cover; I strongly believe that the frontline medical workers across the world should have been there instead. Imagine risking their lives every single day, especially those early days – toiling away in their PPE suits, unending shifts, no vaccine in sight – they bravely took those blows, so many succumbed to it as well," said Lady Flora.

"Next in line for me, would have to be the police force that was on the job from day 1, and civic health workers who had to enter sealed localities and high-density settlements to distribute medicines and create awareness. They were also my pandemic heroes, as were the BEST bus staffers who ferried people across Bombay," added Sir PM. Both agreed that the city's tag of having a heart of gold came to the fore again. "We're a resilient city. Time and again, hurdles and obstacles have hit us, and we've bounced back, and not forgotten to help others around us. I honestly feel it's intrinsic to our DNA, and will continue to see us through this inexplicable time," a proud Sir PM thundered.

"During our New Year's Eve walk, Viegas recalled how Good Samaritans had emerged from all corners of the city during the Bombay Plague, the bomb blasts, and the many floods that we've experienced," shared Lady Flora, as they both exchanged notes on the countless platforms and groups rushed to the aid of the jobless, the ill and the marginalised last year. "It is salute-worthy, Pheroze," said Lady Flora. She quickly switched the topic of discussion to something that was at the back of her mind ever since they met that evening. "So, tell me Pheroze – why the sudden need to head to Pune?" She wasn't one to let such occurrences pass her by.

A surprised Sir PM took a moment to collect his thoughts; there was pride in his tone as he spoke, "I wanted to check on the Poonawallas; we are related from the missus' side. They are in the news now for having developed the much-needed vaccine, so I was keen to see how things were progressing. And I am happy to report back that they've got the official nod that their vaccine is good to go." She was impressed with what she had just heard, "This is lovely news for the people!"

"See my Lady, didn't I tell you how we Parsis are such selfless people; we always look to help others. Now, if only the British learnt a few lessons in empathy and benevolence from us when they were here," he cheekily smiled back at his friend. Both whispered a silent prayer for their beloved city's health and wellbeing in 2021, as they walked past St Thomas Cathedral and made their way back to their respective pedestals.

mid-day's Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city's sights, sounds, smells and stones...wherever the ink and the inclination takes her. She tweets @bombayana

Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news