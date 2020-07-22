Salad days

Salads are the key to your health. Join healthcare organisation Sharan's Salad Revolution, a series of free online sessions where you can learn to prep every meal with quick, delish salad recipes. Let nutritionists guide you on the basics of salad dressings, the dos & don'ts, colour coding with veggies, and bust myths about eating raw salads.

On July 25 and 26, 12 pm and 7 pm

Log on to insider.in

Free

