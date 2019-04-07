Salah scores 50th EPL goal for Liverpool

football

Star striker scores his 50th EPL goal for Liverpool to end eight-match drought and help his side top table

Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring LiverpoolÃ¢Â€Â™s second goal during an English Premier League match against Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on Friday. Pic/AFP

Jurgen Klopp insists he never doubted Mohamed Salah as the Egyptian ended an eight-game scoring drought to help fire Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League. Salah returned to scoring form with an outstanding solo run and finish as Liverpool recovered from falling a goal behind to beat Southampton 3-1 at St Mary's and move two points clear of Manchester City. The title remains in City's hands, however, as the English champions have a game in hand. However, Liverpool continue to pile on the pressure in their pursuit to end a 29-year wait to win the league.

Klopp's side appeared in danger of dropping valuable points until Salah intervened in the 80th minute to claim his 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool in only his second season at the club. "It was never in doubt that he was a great player in my side," said Klopp.

"It was goal number 50 for Liverpool, an incredible number. He's very consistent." Salah has been criticised in recent weeks for being too selfish in front of goal in desperation to end his scoreless streak. Yet, on this occasion he chose the right option despite the presence of Roberto Firmino in support. When asked if he considered playing in the Brazilian, Salah told Sky Sports: "Not at all. As a striker you need to score. I made my decision to shoot."

Liverpool were once again forced to demonstrate their resilience as they struggled to find their most fluent form after Southampton established a ninth-minute lead through Shane Long. Naby Keita equalised in the 36th minute with his first Liverpool goal but it was not until Salah struck that Klopp's side could be confident of moving two points ahead of City at the head of the table.

