Salil Ankola and Abey Kuruvilla in fray for Mumbai Ranji coach's job

Former India pacers Salil Ankola and Abey Kuruvilla, both 52, are in the running for the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team coach's job. Ankola, who represented the country in 20 ODIs and one Test and later became a familiar name as an actor in Hindi TV serials, has applied for the posts of Mumbai chief coach as well as bowling coach.

Meanwhile, though Kuruvilla, who played 10 Tests and 25 ODIs, has not formally applied for the coach's job, sources claim there has been some verbal communication between him and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on this front.

Other applicants for the top job include former Mumbai bowling coach Pradeep Sundaram, ex-selector Pradeep Kasliwal (who has also applied the post of selector) and former Mumbai Under-23 coach Amit Pagnis. Former selector Sunil More and ex-Mumbai pacer Vishal Mahadik have applied for the batting and bowling coach's jobs respectively.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that last year's chief selector Milind Rege and committee member Sanjay Patil have conveyed to the MCA that they are available to be on the senior selection committee. As per the MCA's advertisement on its website, today is the last day to apply for the various posts.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news