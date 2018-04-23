Salil Ankola to play villain in Mahesh Manjrekar's film

"I will be the negative lead in the film. He talks less and is a ruthless killer



Salil Ankola

Former India cricketer and actor Salil Ankola is on board to essay a negative role in filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's yet-to-be-titled film, which will also star Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan.



Mahesh Manjrekar

"I will be the negative lead in the film. He talks less and is a ruthless killer. The film is high on action and the character has to look non-villainous, tougher and fitter so as to look convincing in the climax," Salil said in a statement.

"Mahesh being an old friend, who has known me for a long time, knows my fitness levels. He was very keen on me doing the role. I will be seen in a never seen before avatar so I am pretty much excited," he added.

