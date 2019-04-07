Salim Anarkali actor Piyush Sahdev's Jakarta tales

television

As several Indian soaps are dubbed in local languages and telecast in Jakarta, Indonesians are well aware of TV actors

Piyush Sahdev

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali actor Piyush Sahdev was taken aback to see his fan following in Indonesia. As several Indian soaps are dubbed in local languages and telecast in Jakarta, Indonesians are well aware of TV actors. The show boasted of a stellar star-cast including Shaheer Sheikh (Salim), Sonarika Bhadoria (Anarkali), Gurdeep Kohli Punj (Jodha), Piyush Sahdev (Abu Fazl) and Shahbaz Khan (Akbar).

The actor also shared a video on Instagram with the caption: "Wherever you are is the entry point. Here I come..#antv #piyushsahdev #dance #actorslife #indonesia #performance [sic]"

The actor also thanked his fans on social media by posting a series of videos. He captioned: "Here's for you all..for all my fans in the world,in indonesia..you all were really amazing! Thank you @otis__hahijary @antv_official for having me there.. Terimah kasih. See you real sooon indonesia [sic]

During a meet-and-greet encounter, there was a long queue of fans waiting to take selfies with him. "It was my first visit to the country. The warmth and love for Indian TV stars is unbelievable," he says.

