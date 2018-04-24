Salim Khan angered by poem falsely published under his name

Salim Khan vents his ire on Twitter over poem doing the rounds on social media, which he claims was falsely published under his name



Salim Khan

Yesterday, Salim Khan lost his cool after a poem, Aaj Kalam Ka Kagaz Se Danga Karne Wala Hoon, that was published under his name on social media a while back, went viral again. The veteran writer tweeted, "A couple of years back somewhere on social media a poem was published under my name which started “Aaj kalam ka kagaz se danga karne wala hun” the same poem is doing the rounds again under my name. (sic)"

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's father continued in another tweet saying, "I'm not a poet and even if I tried my hand at poetry, I would do a better job than the trash that has been published under my name. I have no idea what anyone is getting out of this (sic)."

I am not a poet and even if i tried my hand at poetry i would do a much better job than the trash that has been published under my name. I have no idea what anyone is getting out of this. — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) April 23, 2018

A couple of years back somewhere on social media a poem was published under my name which started “Aaj kalam ka kagaz se danga karne wala hun” the same poem is doing the rounds again under my name. — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) April 23, 2018

Salim Khan, as part of the prolific screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, wrote popular films like Haathi Mere Saathi, Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar, Trishul, Mr India among others. He has two wives Sushila Charak (Salma Khan) and actress Helen.

