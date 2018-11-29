Salim Khan dedicates IFFI Special Award to Indore, film fraternity

bollywood

Salim Khan who has been feted at with the IFFI Special Award, has dedicated the award to Indore, his birthplace, Mumbai and the Film Industry which has given him everything

Salim Khan

Bollywood's popular scriptwriter Salim Khan, who has been feted at with the IFFI Special Award, has dedicated the award to Indore, his birthplace, Mumbai and the Film Industry which has given him everything. Salim was honoured with the award at the closing ceremony of the 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for his Lifetime Contribution to Cinema.

The veteran writer took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote: "Thank you IFFI and Information and Broadcasting ministry, Government of India for honouring me with the Indian Personality for Life time contribution to Indian Cinema. IFFI 2018". He added: "I dedicate this award to Indore, my birthplace and to Mumbai and the Film Industry which has given me everything". Salim, the father of superstar Salman Khan then thanked veteran lyricyst Javed Akhtar.

"I would also like to thank Mr Javed Akhtar without whose contribution this would not have been possible," he said.

1/2 Thank you IFFI and Information & Broadcasting ministry, Government of India for honouring me with the Indian Personality for Life time contribution to Indian Cinema.#IFFI2018 — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) November 28, 2018

2/2 I dedicate this award to Indore, my birthplace and to Mumbai and the Film Industry which has given me everything. I would also like to thank Mr Javed Akhtar without whose contribution this would not have been possible.#IFFI2018 — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) November 28, 2018

Salim-Javed were a screenwriting duo in the Indian film industry, composed of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. They worked together on 24 films during 1971-1987, of which twenty were commercially and critically successful films. They worked together on 22 Bollywood films, as well as two Kannada films.

Their films include Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Kranti and the Don franchise.

