Salim Khan shows his support to the current #MeToo situation

Oct 17, 2018, 13:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Salman Khan with father Salim Khan

Salman Khan may not have been speaking aloud about the ongoing #MeToo movement in Bollywood, but father Salim Khan took to social media yesterday to extend support.

The veteran writer tweeted, "The only defence they have is 'Why so late?' It is better late than never. You don't have to wait for the result, you have already won great public support. Aadmi pahad se gir kar khadda ho sakta hai…apni nazron se girkar nahin (sic)." Well said.

The #MeToo movement in India sparked when Tanushree Dutta came forward to renew allegations against Nana Patekar over an incident that happened in 2008. Since then, a number of women have come forward with complaints against names like Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Vikas Bahl, Subhash Kapoor, Kailash Kher and Sajid Khan.

