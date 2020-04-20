Salim-Sulaiman defer release of 'passion project'

Salim Merchant may wear a smile when serenading fans on prime time news shows, but the severity of the pandemic has deeply affected the musician. Merchant, who had a twinkle in his eye when previously discussing the Merchant brothers' passion project, Bhoomi, alludes that they will not follow in the footsteps of musicians who release albums as people continue to suffer. "This album is our most desirable, prestigious, and special project," Salim had told mid-day in a yet-unpublished interview, when talking about the album.

Vishal represents India on global platform

Vishal Mishra joined the top brass of international musicians who performed for the Global Citizen and World Health Organisation's One World: Together At Home event, designed to celebrate healthcare workers. "It's surreal to be among such musicians for this initiative. It's my first international collaboration. I will play and sing together," Mishra had said before the gig. He shared the platform with the likes of Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, Usher, Camila Cabello, and Lady Gaga, among

other artistes.

Alexx O'Nell makes his singing debut

American actor Alexx O'Nell has released his debut single, Still on my Mind, featuring Shama Sikander, and in association with Arijit Singh. "The beautifully layered performance is the result [of this collaboration]. It was humbling to have him sing. It's a romantic song that speaks of love, loss, regret, and the desire to set things straight. It's a song for the lockdown period," O'Nell tells mid-day.

