Salma Hayek joins Limited Partners cast
Salma Hayek has joined Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne in the comedy Limited Partners
Actress Salma Hayek has joined Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne in the comedy "Limited Partners". Miguel Arteta is directing the Paramount Pictures comedy, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Haddish and Byrne play best girlfriends who build a successful company, only to find their bond tested when a big buyout offer comes their way.
Production on "Limited Partners" is set for October, with a June 2019 release in the works. Hayek most recently starred in "The Hummingbird Project", directed by Kim Nguyen, and "The Hitman's Bodyguard".
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Iconic Bollywood comic legends