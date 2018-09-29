Salma Hayek joins Limited Partners cast

hollywood

Salma Hayek has joined Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne in the comedy Limited Partners

Salma Hayek

Actress Salma Hayek has joined Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne in the comedy "Limited Partners". Miguel Arteta is directing the Paramount Pictures comedy, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Haddish and Byrne play best girlfriends who build a successful company, only to find their bond tested when a big buyout offer comes their way.

Production on "Limited Partners" is set for October, with a June 2019 release in the works. Hayek most recently starred in "The Hummingbird Project", directed by Kim Nguyen, and "The Hitman's Bodyguard".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever